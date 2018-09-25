× New M&M’s are closest thing we’ve got to Nutella-flavored snack

ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, M&M’s parent company Mars Incorporated announced a new slate of chocolate bars for candy lovers.

The candy bars will come in five flavors: almond, crispy, crispy mint, milk chocolate, and peanut.

Typically, a candy company announcing new products wouldn’t appear on most people’s radars but on this occasion, Mars Incorporated teased a new flavor for its traditional M&M’s – hazelnut spread. In short: it’s the closest thing we’re getting to Nutella-favored M&M’s.

The hazelnut spread M&M’s will not be available in stores until April 2019.