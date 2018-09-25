Mega Millions jackpot soars to $303 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since July 27, resulting in an estimated $303 million jackpot for the Tuesday, September 25, drawing.

Florida players have the chance to become the state’s third Mega Millions jackpot winner by purchasing a $2 ticket at any of more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or a one-time, lump-sum payment of $176 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the lump-sum payment. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations. There have been more than 588,000 Florida Mega Millions winners in this series of rollovers, winning more than $6.2 million in prizes.

Since joining the multi-state Mega Millions game in 2013, Florida has had more than 42 million winning tickets totaling more than $614 million in prizes. Additionally, the game has generated more than $370 million for Florida students and schools.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to be eligible for that night’s 11:00 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings and all other Florida Lottery drawings are broadcast live on Fox 4 in Southwest Florida.

By WFTX Web Staff