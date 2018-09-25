Local teacher wins $500 for her ‘Make a Difference’ program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis teacher has won $500 after launching her “Make A Difference” program.

Mary McDevitt, a fourth-grade teacher at New City School in St. Louis, Mo., launched the program to teach students about the different levels of government and the importance of community. Catalina Freixas, a parent of one of the students, therefore nominated McDevitt for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet.

“As part of the program, the 4th graders focus first on building a strong classroom community,” Freixas wrote in her nomination. “As part of the second part in this program, they learn about different types of government and understanding the ways USA government works at the local, state and federal levels, and they also study people who make a difference in the community or the world. As part of the last part of the school year, the students build a relationship with students from Ackerman School, a school in the Special School District, and have interaction with St. Louis Arc.”

McDevitt and Freixas joined KPLR 11 on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 so that McDevitt could receive her $500 award.

