CARLINVILLE, Ill. - The Macoupin County Public Health Department is hosting its annual drive-thru clinic Tuesday, September 25 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds on route 4 in Carlinville.

The flu shot is available for anyone ages 12 and older, the only requirement is to wear a short sleeve shirt. The clinic will also serve as an emergency disaster drill for Macoupin County.