ST. LOUIS - It is known that moving around and exercising is good for your body, but a new study says it's also good for your brain and can prevent cognitive decline.

The CDC and World Health Organization recommend getting 30 minutes of activity on 5 days a week, participants were found to perform better on the standard test of cognition and function.

The Vice President of Programs for The Alzheimers Association Sarah Lovegreen discusses Alzheimer's disease and what the study revealed.