× Child in critical condition after accident in Freeburg, Ill.

FREEBURG, Ill. – Authorities responded to an accident in Freeburg, Illinois that left a male child in critical condition.

The accident occurred around 3 pm Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of North State Street.

The child was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Several police agencies were called to the scene for accident reconstruction.

Police told Fox 2/KPLR 11 that the driver of the vehicle that struck the child stayed on scene and was cooperating with authorities.