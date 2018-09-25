Child critically injured in Freeburg, Ill. accident passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEBURG, Ill. – Authorities tell Fox 2/KPLR 11 that a male child critically injured in an Tuesday afternoon accident has died.

The accident occurred around 3 pm Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of North State Street.

The child was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Several police agencies were called to the scene for accident reconstruction.

Police told Fox 2/KPLR 11 that the driver of the vehicle struck the child stayed on scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Illinois State police accident reconstruction team is on scene. The chief tells me the child age ranged from 10-12 years old. I’m also told a teen driver was behind the wheel of the car that struck the child. He stopped and is cooperating with the investigation. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/VDx35xHK3O — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) September 25, 2018

HAPPENING NOW - Scene is still active where Freeburg, Illinois police say a car struck a child. Chief Mike Schutzenhofer says the child was transported to hospital in critical condition. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/ilPBHHXKMY — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) September 25, 2018