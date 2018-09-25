Child critically injured in Freeburg, Ill. accident passes away

Posted 5:38 pm, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:37PM, September 25, 2018

FREEBURG, Ill. – Authorities tell Fox 2/KPLR 11 that a male child critically injured in an Tuesday afternoon accident has died.

The accident occurred around 3 pm Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of North State Street.

The child was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Several police agencies were called to the scene for accident reconstruction.

Police told Fox 2/KPLR 11 that the driver of the vehicle struck the child stayed on scene and was cooperating with authorities.