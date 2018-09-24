Two mothers among those killed in weekend violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Gun violence claimed the lives of six people across St. Louis over the weekend and Monday morning.

There were eight shootings in north St. Louis and one in south city.

Some of the victims' loved ones have started holding vigils and making memorials.

Two mothers were among the victims of this weekend's violence.

Meanwhile, detectives been busy trying to piece together what happened in the various shootings over the last few days. Both women were found shot to death in vehicles in north St. Louis. Their boyfriends were also murdered.

According to police, 22-year-old Louis Bishop and 25-year-old Tamella Buchanen were found dead in separate shooting. Buchanen was located in Bishop’s car Sunday morning in the 2800 hundred block of N. Taylor. Police found Bishop a few blocks away; he’d been shot multiple times in a car left in an alley at Taylor and St. Louis Avenue.

Buchanen was a mother of a 6-year-old boy and had a twin sister.

Late Monday afternoon, friends and family members of Bishop and Buchanen gathered for a candlelight vigil. They prayed and released balloons. They’re still trying to come to grips with what happened.

Earlier Monday morning, another double homicide; this one in the 700 block of Euclid.

Family members said 38-year-old Krystal Byrd, a mother of two, was with her boyfriend when police found them dead in a parked vehicle.

Anyone with information on either case—or any of the weekend’s shootings, for that matter—is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.