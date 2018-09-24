Torrence, Hight, Gray, and M. Smith victorious at AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - Nice crowds at Gateway Motorsports Park over the weekend and another terrific show for the track. Steve Torrence piloted to the Top Fuel victory with his second consecutive win Sunday at the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, going 323 miles an hour. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Tanner Gray in Pro Stock, Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle. The drivers love coming to St. Louis with its great track and great fans.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series continues Oct. 4-7 with the third race in the Countdown to the Championship, the AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex in Dallas.