Normandy High School cancels classes over vandalism

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Normandy High School canceled classes through Wednesday, September 26 over safety concerns following acts of vandalism over the weekend.

The school’s facilities and maintenance teams were working to clean and make necessary repairs on campus, said Sharifah Sims-Williams, director of communications for the Normandy Schools Collaborative.

The vandals broke glass, tossed over furniture, and discharged fire extinguishers in the East Hall, a classroom building that also houses the school library.

The Normandy school security team is working with local law enforcement on the investigation, Sims-Williams said.