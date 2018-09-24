Gun violence makes for deadly weekend in the city of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The city of St. Louis is reeling from a series of homicides ending its seven-day streak of no murders.

The first deadly shooting happened just before 7:30a.m. in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue near North Hills Lane in north St. Louis. Eyewitnesses say someone fired multiple gunshots at a woman driving a burgundy Chrysler 300 causing the vehicle to crash. One resident who did not go on camera for safety concerns says the violence must end.

And just a few hours later, homicide detectives were called to Marcus and Ashland in North St. Louis. That is where they found a man in his 20s dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Not much else is known about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The third homicide happened an hour later in north St. Louis on Taylor and St. Louis Avenue. That is where detectives found a woman dead in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

These four murders bring the cities homicide rate to 128 for the year, that is down compared to the number of homicides at this time last year.

Police urge anyone with information to give them a call or call Crime Stoppers: 1-866-371-8477