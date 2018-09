× Erika Tallan gives birth to baby girl

ST. LOUIS – All of us at Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are sending our love and congratulations to reporter and anchor Erika Tallan, who gave birth to her first child over the weekend.

Erika and her husband welcomed baby Emmy into the world on Sunday. Emmy debuted at 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches tall.

Erika and the baby are both healthy and doing well.