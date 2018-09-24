‘Bob’s Burgers’ is taking over the Hi-Pointe Drive-In for season premiere
ST. LOUIS – The FOX Network is bringing “Bob’s Burgers” to St. Louis at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In this weekend. They’re celebrating the milestone of the animated series’ 150th episode and season premiere,
At this event on Sunday, September 30th, 1,000 lucky fans will be served a free “Burger of the Day” from the show with a drink and fries, exclusive swag items, and a commemorative photo to share on social media.
The “Burger of the Day” is the “Don’t You Four Cheddar ‘Bout Me Burger”.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
1033 McCausland Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63117
Sunday, September 30
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
