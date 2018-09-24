× ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is taking over the Hi-Pointe Drive-In for season premiere

ST. LOUIS – The FOX Network is bringing “Bob’s Burgers” to St. Louis at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In this weekend. They’re celebrating the milestone of the animated series’ 150th episode and season premiere,

At this event on Sunday, September 30th, 1,000 lucky fans will be served a free “Burger of the Day” from the show with a drink and fries, exclusive swag items, and a commemorative photo to share on social media.

The “Burger of the Day” is the “Don’t You Four Cheddar ‘Bout Me Burger”.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

1033 McCausland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63117

Sunday, September 30

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Follow @BobsBurgersFOX and @HiPointeDriveIn and use #BobsBurgers to join the conversation.

Your favorite family returns! 💕 Don't miss the premiere of Season 9 in ONE WEEK, September 30 at 8:30/7:30c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/iKXNd8l926 — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) September 23, 2018

Your favorite family is BACK. 🙌 Join the Belchers on September 30 for the Season 9 premiere. #BobsBurgers pic.twitter.com/PJUlk103xs — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) June 28, 2018