You Paid For It: Health director calls out St. Louis County Council funding cuts

CLAYTON, MO - The departing head of the St Louis County Health Department taking shots at the St. Louis County Council on the way out the door. Dr. Faisal Kahn is leaving his job amid a dispute with the council over $8 million cut from his budget.

The council cut all Departments a total of $30 million, But $8 million of those cuts came from the Health Department.

Dr. Kahn says that's hurting the department's ability to deal as well as it could with the health crisis brought on by the opioid problem and the spike in murders in St. Louis County over recent years.

The head of the County Council Sam Page says the Health Department can always come before the Council and ask for more money.