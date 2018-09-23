Police investigating multiple fatal shootings Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Metropolitan St. Louis Police are investigating at least three homicides that happened Sunday. Early Sunday morning, a woman was found dead in a crashed car in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Witnesses say someone fired multiple gun shots at the victim’s car that ultimately lead to a crash.

A man in his 20's was found shot to death at Marcus and Ashland at about 11:45 Sunday morning. Then, around 12:40pm, a woman was found shot to death at Taylor and St. Louis Avenue.

Then around 8:40pm Sunday, St. Louis police were called to another shooting in the 900 block of Canaan. One man in his 20’s was found inside a vehicle not conscious and not breathing. Another man had been shot in the leg. Homicide was requested to the scene.

Anyone with information in these cases should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

There have been 120 homicides in St. Louis so far in 2018.