Pulse – Building a Teen Center of Excellence in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis is building a Teen Center of Excellence in Ferguson. The 12.4 million dollar structure will be a state of the art facility that will offer various programs designed to help children reach their full potential. Find out when the center will open and the impact it will make on the community.
Guests:
- Mary Bonacorsi, Boys And Girls Club of Greater St. Louis Board Chair
- Indigo Sams, Vice President of Operations at Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis
- Turan Mullins, Assistant Dean of Diversity and Inclusion at Maryville University
- Mike Kennedy, Founder Kai Design And Build