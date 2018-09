Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO- Police in Kirkwood, MO are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting near New York Street, but very few other details have been released.

It happened around 3:30pm Saturday. A person on the scene who said they were related to the victim that he had been wounded in the shoulder and is at an area hospital.

No description of a suspect has been released.

Police confirm a shooting near New York St. in Kirkwood. May still be looking for someone. Witness says they heard gunshot and think someone was hit. @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/83K50mM4gp — Michelle Madaras (@MadarasFox2) September 22, 2018