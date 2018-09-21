× Two Parkway students earn perfect ACT scores

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Two seniors in the Parkway School District earned the highest possible score on the ACT college placement exam.

Natan Shpringman and Emma Parker both earned a composite score of 36 on the exam, which consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for the ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

Shpringman, a senior at Parkway West High, is undecided where she will attend university, but is looking at Dartmouth College, Harvey Mudd College, MIT, and Washington University. She wants to study biomedical engineering and hopes to pursue neurosurgery.

Parker, a senior at Parkway South High, does not know where she wants to attend university but is considering the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, University of Missouri-Columbia, Missouri S&T, and Oklahoma State University where she wants to study architecture and architectural engineering.

On average, less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a score of 36. In the US high school graduating class of 2017, only 2,760 out of nearly two million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.