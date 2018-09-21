× Two die after plane crashes near Festus airport

FESTUS, Mo. – Crystal City Police say that a small airplane as crashed near the Festus Memorial Airport. A FOX 2 crew reports that at least one person died in this accident. The plane is registered from Collins, New York.

Electrical issues were reported before the plane went down. The pilot asked the airport for assistance at around midnight. The plane crashed at around 2:00am and was discovered at around 7:40am.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says that the pilot was returning from New York state with a recently purchased plane. The aircraft reportedly lost electrical power. The pilot asked his fiancé by text message to stand at the runway with a flashlight. The Festus Airport lights were not on. Contact was lost after the pilot attempted to land the plane.

The crash is south of the airport. The plane was attempting to make a landing at Festus Memorial Airport before crashing near a stream.

Searchers discovered the crash site Friday morning. Police say that they are investigating the crash site as a crime scene.

Pilot returning from New York with purchased plane. Reportedly lost electric power. Requested fiancé via text to stand at runway with flashlight as muni airport didn’t have lights on. Plane attempted to land. Contact lost. Crash site located. Crime Scene here for investigation. — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) September 21, 2018