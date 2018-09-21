Shack Shake just added chicken nuggets to the menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUS- Shake Shack, the joint that's known for its freshly-ground beef burgers smothered in that signature ShackSauce, just launched chicken nuggets as a new menu item on Tuesday.

Customers can order a six-piece ($4.39) or a 10-piece ($6.39) box of nuggets and dip them in honey mustard or barbecue sauce although ketchup or ShackSauce are also solid options.

However, the chicken nuggets are only being tested at the new Shack Shack that's located in New York City's West Village. But "they'll be available in markets across the country in October.