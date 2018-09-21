Friday a great day for sports across St. Louis metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of people were out and about Friday to attend various sporting events from downtown St. Louis and across the river in southern Illinois.

In the midst of the playoff race, the Cardinals took the field at Busch Stadium Friday afternoon to host the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, the Blues played its third preseason game at the Enterprise Center against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Not to be outdone, the need for speed drew large crowds out to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. Over 11,000 people came to watch the NHRA Drag Racing Series and have a good time.