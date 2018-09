Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dierbergs is looking to hire over 200 employees at their mega-hiring event Friday.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, Dierbergs says their team of recruiters will be at the DoubleTree Chesterfield, located at 16625 Swingley Ridge Road, looking to hire over 200 full and part-time employees. During the event, potential employees will be given an on the spot interview.

According to Dierbergs, some of the positions will come with a $400 hiring bonus.

Complete an online application here .