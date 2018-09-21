Cardinals, Blues join Metro in celebrating ‘car-free’ day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Blues and Cardinals joined forces with Metro Transit and other regional partners to remind the community of the benefits of being car-free.

Transit agencies across the country typically pick a day each year to promote public transit. The Bi-State Development was out and about Friday with some help from their friends.

“The more cars off the road, especially during the morning and evening commute, the better it is for all of us,” said Patti Beck, a Metro spokeswoman.

Metro Transit wants to remind people about the benefits of car-free transportation: helping the environment and making the region better.

“We are one of the best transit agencies in the country,” Beck said. “We operate efficiently and we get people where they need to go.”

Fredbird rode Metro Friday, giving away free Cardinals tickets. Meanwhile, Blues fans were painting a team bus before the night’s preseason hockey game, and several other events were held at Metro transit centers, including the brand-new Cortex station.

“This is our first public-private funding to make something like this happen,” Beck said. “It’s a model for the future.”

Metro was also promoting sustainability on Friday. The new American Road Trip Company stopped in St. Louis to as they ride all-electric means of transportation from San Francisco to New York

“We want to make sure this incredible planet is around for generations, so we need to do our part to live in sustainability, using our energy to the best of our abilities,” said Maggie O’Brien, spokeswoman for American Road Trip.