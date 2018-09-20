× Small earthquake shakes southern Illinois

Pinckneyville, Il – A 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook southern Illinois early Thursday morning. The quake hit at 12:44am according to the USGS. It was a magnitude 2.3.

The USGS describes the region called the Illinois Basin – Ozark Dome Region:

This large region borders the much more seismically active New Madrid seismic zone on the seismic zone’s north and west. The Illinois basin – Ozark dome region covers parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas and stretches from Indianapolis and St. Louis to Memphis. Moderately frequent earthquakes occur at irregular intervals throughout the region. The largest historical earthquake in the region (magnitude 5.4) damaged southern Illinois in 1968. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region each decade or two, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once or twice a year. In addition, geologists have found evidence of eight or more prehistoric earthquakes over the last 25,000 years that were much larger than any observed historically in the region.