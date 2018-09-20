× Pair charged in shooting at Delmar MetroLink

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged two men in connection with a shooting earlier this month at the Delmar MetroLink station.

According to police, the shooting happened September 12 around 7:30 p.m. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was an innocent bystander in the shooting. She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when two men start shooting at a third man.

Police said the woman was shielding her two children when she was struck by the bullet.

Police arrested 19-year-old Antreion Betts and 23-year-old Antoine La’Ron Jones shortly thereafter.

Betts and Jones were each charged with unlawful use of a weapon and jailed on $75,000 cash-only bond. They were also ordered to stay away from all MetroLink facilities as a condition of bail.