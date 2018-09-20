Over 900 St. Louis area Shop ‘n Save employees get layoff notices

ST. LOUIS, MO — The owner of Shop 'n Save grocery stores has notified over 900 employees of layoffs. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the St. Louis Business Journal report that Minneapolis-based Supervalu has sent termination notices to workers at ten area stores and the Hazelwood-based distribution center. There may be more layoffs to come.
This news comes after a major announcement about a grocery store sale in St. Louis. Monday Schnucks has agreed to buy 19 of Shop ‘n Save stores in Missouri and Illinois. A representative for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Supervalu expects to close the remaining St. Louis area stores by November 19, 2018. That is unless a buyer for those stores emerges.
The process of closing the 19 stores Schnucks bought and rebranding them will begin on October 7 and is expected to be completed by late that month. Schnucks expect it will take about two and a half days for each store to be converted.
Schnucks announced that all union employees will retain their current rate of pay, hours and comparable job position. Managers of Shop ‘n Save will be interviewed for possible employment.
List of Shop ‘n Save stores being sold to Schnucks as part of the sale:
- 800 Carlyle Avenue Belleville, IL 62221
- 634 Berkshire Blvd. East Alton, IL 62024
- 2122 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025
- 1900 East Edwardsville Road Wood River, IL 62095
- 1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010
- 7909 State Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
- 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Fenton, MO 63026
- 1275 North Truman Blvd. Festus, MO 63028
- 2183 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031
- 1032 Lemay Ferry Road Lemay, MO 63125
- 3740 Monticello Plaza O'Fallon, MO 63368
- 1421 Mexico Loop Road East O'Fallon, MO 63366
- 10634 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074
- 60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303
- 9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114
- 7057 Chippewa Street Shrewsbury, MO 63119
- 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63123
- 100 Jungermann Road St. Peters, MO 63376
- 500 West Highway 50 Union, MO 63084
List of remaining Shop ‘n Save pharmacies whose prescription files are being transferred to Schnucks:
- 4201 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226
- 5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226
- 15446 Manchester Road Ellisville, MO 63011
- 15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011
- 175 Flower Valley Shopping Center Florissant, MO 63033
- 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033
- 10805 Old Halls Ferry Road Ferguson, MO 63136
- 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138
- 3521 Nameoki Road Granite City, IL 62040
- 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040
- 1023 Crossroads Place High Ridge, MO 63049
- 20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049
- 10461 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122
- 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO, 63122
- 9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd Moline Acres, MO 63136
- 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136
- 4660 Chippewa Street St. Louis, MO 63116
- 5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139
- 196 Mayfair Plaza Florissant, MO 63033
- 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138