Cardinals playoff tickets go on sale noon Thursday

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals are having another great season and are on track to make the playoffs. Busch Stadium is sure to be busy Thursday afternoon when the playoff tickets go on sale at noon.

However, the Redbirds still have work to do to make sure they have a playoff spot. Regardless of where the Cardinals end up in the playoff lineup, the tickets are expected to go like hotcakes.

You can purchase the tickets at Cardinals.com, the Busch Stadium Box Office or by phone at 314.345.9000.