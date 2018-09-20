Billion-dollar lawsuit filed against Ferguson nursing home after rape claim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The family of an 84-year-old woman filed a billion-dollar lawsuit Thursday against the Ferguson nursing home where she lived amid claims the elderly woman had been raped at the facility.

Delores Green's family said what happened to their mother is criminal and disgusting, and called the operators of the Christian Care Home in Ferguson “evil.”

The lawsuit alleges Green, who suffers from dementia, was raped and sodomized multiple times during her eight-year stay.

Green’s daughter said during a visit in August, she noticed bruising and swelling on her mother's body and asked the home administrator about it. During subsequent visits, she said her mother's injuries got worse and the family called Ferguson police September 1.

Delores Green was moved to another facility and her family hired a team of attorneys to file the lawsuit, which seeks $1 billion in punitive damages.

According to the family, emergency room physicians at SSM Health DePaul Hospital determined their mother was raped.

The administrators of Christian Care Home did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the Ferguson Police Department said their investigation on the matter was ongoing and that no arrests had been made.