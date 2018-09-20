Alorton Mayor accused of impersonating a police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are calls for the Mayor of Alorton to resign after she is accused of impersonating a police officer.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports a driver called Illinois State Police Saturday afternoon to report they spotted Mayor Jo Ann Reed weaving in and out of traffic along I-64 in a black police car with red and blue lights flashing.

The State Police Public Corruption Task Force is now investigating the incident and St. Clair County States Attorney Brendan Kelly is calling for Mayor Reed to resign immediately.

Anyone who witnessed the car with lights flashing on I-64 Saturday is asked to contact Illinois State Police Trooper Scott Becker at 618-346-3631.