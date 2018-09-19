× St. Louis police deploy spike strips to end pursuit

ST. LOUIS – Four St. Louis police officers were injured Wednesday morning while apprehending a suspect following a lengthy car chase in south city.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were conducting an unspecified investigation near Gravois and Louisiana avenues when a person fled from them in a vehicle.

Police ultimately deployed spike strips to disable the suspect’s vehicle, who then fled on foot. This person was eventually taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, Woodling said.

A scuffle ensued during the arrest and three St. Louis police officers—one man and two women—were injured. They refused medical treatment at the scene. A fourth officer suffered a hand injury and had to be taken to a hospital.

The suspect has not been identified. It’s unclear what charges he’ll face.