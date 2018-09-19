SSM Health Medical Minute – Advancements in managing chronic pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When pain persists over a long period of time, it’s considered chronic pain. The most commonly seen conditions include arthritis, hip pain, cancer pain, joint pain, shingles, sciatica and of course back pain. The discomfort in your body can often be managed by occupational therapies, modifications to diet or exercise and correct medications.

Dr. Christopher Patton, anesthesiologist and pain management physician at SSM Health Medical Group says, "Some chronic pains can be completely resolved. I've had patients come in who have had chronic pain for years were terrified at the idea of anyone touching their backs thought they were going to be in miserable pain for years and they have either completely eliminated their pain or they have almost pain whatsoever."

SSM Health Medical Group has proven success with a new high-tech radiofrequency ablation treatment. The process uses electrical energy to destroy nerve endings that send the pain signals.

"We use special tipped probes and we can eliminate the pain they can feel in their necks and backs from arthritis and in some people, we were able to get that pain completely eliminated and in others keep that pain gone for months weeks, years at a time," says Patton.

When your chronic pain interferes with your day-to-day life, it is time to schedule an appointment with a pain management specialist.

