Military dog reunited with handler after 7 years apart

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A former K-9 handler who worked alongside soldiers in Afghanistan was reunited with his four-legged partner Wednesday morning outside a Pennsylvania hotel.

Kelly, a Belgian Malinois, is still constantly in motion, even at the age of 9. That morning, however, her former hander Robert William Nacy found himself pacing too.

"I would have gone anywhere for her. I would have gone back to Afghanistan for her. I don't care." – Robert William Nacy "When I got the last text saying you guys were all outside, I almost lost my mind walking around the hotel," Nacy told WNEP.

Back in 2010, Nacy worked alongside soldiers in Afghanistan as a bomb-sniffing dog handler.

"We lost a few dogs over there and a few handlers that unfortunately got hurt, but we were lucky to have her and all the explosive K-9s out there. They are doing some amazing work," said Nacy.

Nacy left Afghanistan in 2011, but his K-9 partner Kelly stayed. After more than six years of service, Kelly officially retired and was brought back to the United States. She has been staying with Anne Gibbs at nonprofit Canine Hero Haven near Sunbury.

"It's just so exciting to see these dogs retire and actually start enjoying life," Gibbs said.

Then came the moment Nacy was officially reunited with his newly adopted pet Kelly.

"It took my breath away. It's been a long time," Nacy said.

Nacy traveled from Arizona to pick her up in Selinsgrove.

After the years working over in Afghanistan, he thinks it's about time this dog has a well-deserved retirement.

"First meal on the agenda is a nice T-bone, so I'm going to sit her at the table. We'll both have one, and we'll call it retirement."