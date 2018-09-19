× Maine restaurant treats lobsters with marijuana to ease pain before boiling

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine – Consider the lobster. Now consider the same lobster but high on marijuana.

A Maine restaurant called Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound is offering customers the option to have their lobsters sedated with THC before being cooked.

You could say these lobsters are getting baked before they get boiled.

The restaurant’s owner, Charlotte Gill, says this method is a humane way to treat the crustaceans before killing them.

In this process, the lobsters are placed in a small box with some water and then marijuana smoke is blown through the water. The restaurant says the THC won’t affect the lobster meat because of the cooking process.