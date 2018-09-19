First-grader comes up with plan for classmates to aid first responders in the Carolinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO – At Hawthorn Elementary School in St. Peters they are the home of the Hawks.

“So, our school mission is discovering the learner, leader, and citizen in yourself,” says Marc Schultz, Principal Hawthorn Elementary. “Kind of what we`re trying to grow our students into being a learner, leader, and citizen.”

For the 530 students at this K-5th-grade school, they`re taking that mission to heart like Landon Martin, who was watching the news when he saw a story that spoke to him.

“The Hurricane,” says Landon Martin, first-grade student. “I`ve heard that it`s been destroying people`s homes and I want to do something about it.”

“Landon came in and I gave him homework and said this is your thing and gave him a platform to do that to make a difference,” says Schultz. “He came in with a goal and what he wanted to do with it. So, it was just trying to help him put the wheels in motion.”

“This had to be his idea from the ground up,” says Stacie Martin, Landon`s mom.

“He made a commitment and he`s doing it,” says Jason Martin, Landon`s dad.

It`s a first-rate response from a first grader.

The kind, a first responder in the Carolina's can appreciate.

“So, our goal is to raise $1,000,” says Landon Martin. “If we reach our goal we get to have a PJ day. And whichever classroom raises the most money gets to have popsicles on the playground.”

After seeing a flood of images on television about Hurricane Florence, this first grader formed an exclamation and an idea to get his classmates to help raise $1,000 for first responders in North and South Carolina dealing with Hurricane Florence.

“Pajama day and popsicles on the playground for the winning grade level,” says Schultz. “He was pretty emphatic about that I think. We want to help others but we want to help our friends too.”

Hawthorn Elementary plans to use the week of September 24th to raise funds for Florence.