Eureka residents can sign up for free 911 app

EUREKA, MO - The Eureka Fire Protection District is encouraging residents to sign up for the free SirenGPS app. It's a new app that allows someone to call 911 through the app and it will track their location. Staff said it can be great in situations where someone is out in the woods or on a trail.

The app will also give first responders a photo you submit to the app and your medical history and conditions you wish to include. Staff said it will help paramedics know what they are walking into before they even arrive.

The Eureka Fire Department said more than a handful of other agencies throughout the metro are also using the app, and together they are all funding it. Staff said fire departments in High Ridge, Cedar Hill, Pacific, Crestwood, Kirkwood, Des Peres, and other cities are using the app. The Eureka Fire Department started using the app this week.

The West County Fire Protection District has been testing the program since April of 2016. Staff said it's especially helpful in situations where a victim cannot talk, like a domestic abuse situation or a serious fall.

iPhone users can download the free app here.