11th Street ramp on eastbound I-64 to be closed for 15 days

ST. LOUIS - A popular ramp closure in downtown St. Louis set to start Wednesday morning could affect thousands of drivers for the next couple of weeks.

The 11th Street ramp is the exit that comes off the left lane of I-64 eastbound from Highway 40 East. This exit is the main artery into the downtown area including those going to Cardinals games at Busch Stadium.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the ramp is slated to close at 9 a.m. and it will stay closed for the next 15 days. The ramp is being closed so crews can perform ongoing repair work. Officials say are also making repairs to several of the ramps along highway 40 east and west in the city.

Cardinals fans will be among those inconvenienced by this shutdown, the Redbirds have their last homestand of the regular season starting this Friday. It is a six-game homestand against the Giants and Brewers.

Drivers impacted by the closure are advised to use either the 14th Street or 16th Street ramps to get into the downtown area. Crews are trying to avoid closing consecutive ramps on the interstate during this work.