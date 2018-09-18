Taylor Swift tells fans during concert why St. Louis is so special to her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of Taylor Swift fans poured into downtown St. Louis Tuesday night for her concert at the Dome at America's Center.

Set up for the concert began last Thursday. Swift connected with her St. Louis fans on a local level Tuesday night.

"Oh St. Louis, Missouri," she said. "I have spent so many Thanksgivings here you have no idea, this is where all of my family is." After the crowd cheered Swift when on to say, "I am pretty sure that all of that loud screaming is all of my family members who are here tonight."

Swift went on to say "I have so many incredible memories in this city, a lot of them are on stage, a lot of them are off stage."