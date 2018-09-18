Protecting your digital identity from theft, fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Has your digital identity been taken and sold online? Hardly a month goes by without hearing of another data breach exposing personal information to hackers and potential thieves.

Identity fraud is a growing problem in the United States. Last year alone, more than 16 million Americans lost nearly $17 billion.

Whether you’re aware of it or not, there is a wealth of information available for fraudsters to purchase. So how can you better protect your digital identity?

Dark web expert Doug Shadel of the AARP visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss how you can protect yourself online.