QUEENY TOWNSHIP, Mo. - One person was hospitalized after a late night house fire near Manchester, Missouri.

The fire started around 11:45 p.m. Monday night in a home off of Carman Road near Highway 141. Firefighters believe two people were inside at the time. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, possibly with burns on their arm.

Right now there is no update on the extent of those injuries or how the fire may have started.