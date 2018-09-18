Nightclub worker is struck and run over by driver in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Police in East St. Louis are investigating a fatal hit and run outside a nightclub. Police said a parking attendant at Da Beno Nite Club was crossing State Street when he was hit by a passing SUV.

"He rolled up onto the hood, and once he stopped, he slid off and the person who was driving drove off and drove over the victim," said Det. Lamar Martin with the East St. Louis Police Department.

Martin said tire marks could be seen on the street suggesting the driver hit the brakes, but surveillance footage shows the driver did not fully stop.

"At least stop. That's somebody's father out there laying on the ground," said Tee White, a partner at Da Beno Nite Club.

White said the victim was originally from Baltimore. His family and two children still live there.

The victim had worked at the club for about eight months. Co-workers said he became like family to them during that time.

"It's not against the law to have an accident," said club manager Earlest Johnson. "It's against the law to hit somebody and leave them down there lifeless, and you just take off without a care in the world."

Earlest and other club employees ran to the victim's side and worked to stabilize him until an ambulance arrived.

White said he had been walking with the victim around the parking lot shortly before the incident. He witnessed the victim getting struck.

"That particular time when he told me he was walking over there, I just said, 'Alright, I'll wait on you to come back,'" said White. "He never made it back.”

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Martin said police are looking for a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage. He said it appears the front driver’s side hubcap is missing or is different from the one in the back.

Martin said he has interviewed witnesses and is checking surveillance footage from other businesses.

Da Beno Nite Club employees and friends of the business are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6724 or make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).