Metro Transit names new executive director

ST. LOUIS – Jessica Mefford-Miller was named Executive Director of Metro Transit on Tuesday. She replaces Ray Friem, who retired July 1, 2018.

Mefford-Miller had been serving in the position in an interim capacity since Friem’s retirement.

“Over the last 12 years, (Mefford-Miller) has established herself as a talented and dedicated leader, and she has the unique vision the bi-state region needs to move Metro Transit into the future of public transit and mobility by incorporating new technology and innovations,” said John Nations, president and CEO of Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro Transit.

Mefford-Miller said Metro will explore new technologies and service options for transit customers.

Prior to joining Metro Transit in 2006, Mefford-Miller held positions at the National Park Service, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ohio State University.