Man found guilty for 2016 murder of Monica Sykes

CLAYTON, MO – Justice was handed down Tuesday in the murder case of 25-year-old Monica Sykes.

A jury convicted Ray Ellis, her ex-boyfriend. He was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and evidence tampering.

Sykes disappeared about two years ago.

Her body was later found in Kinloch.

Ellis will be sentenced November 8th.

His brother Jermaine Benjamin is serving a four-year prison sentence for tampering with evidence in the case.