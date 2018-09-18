Family of teen murdered on his birthday believes someone knows who did it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Exactly one month ago Tuesday, a St. Louis teen was murdered on his birthday, just after making a heartbreaking Facebook post.

There’s been no arrest. His grandmother is marking this day with tears and faith.

Just before Armond Latimore was killed, he posted that he was lucky to make it to the age of 17.

Latimore’s grandmother, Vee Burks, said she’s holding onto a wreath from his funeral and praying the killer is arrested before the flowers wilt.

“They [the flowers] still have a little time, just a little … and I have faith,” Burks said. “Just for him to make that post and an hour later to be killed.”

Latimore was shot about an hour after the Facebook post. He was shot and killed outside the Bing Lau restaurant at Grand and Sullivan in north St. Louis. He was meeting his mother for his birthday. She had just gone to get them ice cream.

Latimore, a sophomore at Vashon High School, was known for mowing grass and working odd jobs to earn money to support his family and his dream of being a rap artist, Burks said.

There are people who claim to know who killed Latimore. But one month later, his family is fighting tears and praying for justice.

“it’s just so hard with not only Armond’s senseless murder but all of the senseless murders,” Burks said. “I’m sure somebody out there knows something. I’m going to fight with every breath in me to receive justice for Armond.”

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You don't have to leave your name to get the reward.