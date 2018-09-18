Daughter reportedly admits to killing her mother in Warrenton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENTON, MO - The details in the probable cause statement are heartbreaking as 55-year-old Marlene Wynn admitted to killing her own mother.

She is being held on $500,000 cash bond.

85-year-old Mildred Brune lived in a home in the 700 block of Cambridge for some years.

Authorities say behind those doors is where police found Brune dead from apparent head trauma and a large cut to her throat.

It’s unclear if the two lived together.

Charging documents say police immediately arrested her daughter.

They say Wynn made multiple statements at the hospital indicating she killed her mother using a butcher’s knife and a cane.

It goes as far as to say Wynn said: “She’s got to go”.

Wynn is now charged with 2nd-degree murder in her mother’s death.

38.821185 -91.139198