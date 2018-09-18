× Cigna gets DOJ approval to buy St. Louis based Express Scripts

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-based Express Scripts is one step closer to being bought out by Cigna.

The US Department of Justice has approved Cigna’s $54 billion purchase of the pharmacy benefits management company. The sale is still contingent on state regulatory approvals. Both companies expect the deal to close later this year.

Express Scripts stock jumped 3.7 percent after regulators cleared the way for Cigna to buy it. Cigna rose 1.4 percent.