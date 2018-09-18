Carjacking victim has gun pointed at her head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The victim of an early morning carjacking in a quiet St. Charles County neighborhood hopes the suspects are apprehended as soon as possible. The victim asked us not to identify her but said two armed suspects were in her garage and demanded she hand over her Range Rover SVR Tuesday morning. She and a friend were returning from a girls’ night out at an area casino.

Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint at approximately 4:30am on Tuesday and recovered at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Washington Blvd in St. Louis. The victim does not believe she was followed from the casino. She didn’t recognize anything unusual until she turned into the River Bend Estates subdivision. She saw headlights behind her but says that vehicle turned away before she pulled into her garage.

“I pulled into my driveway, opened my garage door and literally out of nowhere a car came flying down the street,” said the victim. “I had no idea what was going on. I didn’t even have time to react. They came running out of the car so fast with guns pointed at us.”

The victim said she was able to remain calm and give up her vehicle. She said the suspects also wanted her husband’s car, but she did not immediately know where the keys to that vehicle were located.

“This literally was something that came out of nowhere. There’s nothing I could have done to prevent this,” the victim said. “It’s very scary.”

She and her husband hope some surveillance video could help catch the suspects. St. Charles County Police describe the suspects as 2 African-American males approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, weighing approximately 130 to 150 pounds and wearing black and gray hoodies. Anyone with information should call the St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3002.

The victim we talked with said the suspects appeared calm while pointing a gun at her head.

“They were not nervous,” she said. “It was almost as if it was just another stop on their job of carjacking.”