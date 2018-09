Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at New to discuss workout and eating consistency and share a 30-minute in-home workout that'll get your heart and blood pumping and your body ready to attack the day.

Jumping jacks, 100 reps

Crunches, 25 reps

Jump squats, 20 reps

Push-ups, 10 reps

Dips, 10 reps

Planks