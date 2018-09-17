Wentzville neighborhood devastated by toddler killed by ice cream truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville police updated its investigation into the 2-year-old girl who was hit by an ice cream truck and killed Sunday.

Investigators said they were still working through the incident. A preliminary review was sent to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office but that were no anticipated charges to be filed. It's still an ongoing investigation.

Felicity Karam was killed while doing what millions of kids do each summer -- getting a treat from an ice cream truck.

“It’s a horrible thing like that when you have a child like that, whether it’s a grandchild, your own child, or a neighbor’s child,” said a neighbor.

The Karam family declined to be interviewed. Off camera, Felicity’s father said they were overwhelmed by the love and support given to them by family and friends. It seemed their entire Wentzville subdivision shared in the family’s grief.

“I think really super sad. It’s an unfortunate situation,” said neighbor Roxie Hayes.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said kids and adults crossed the street to make purchases from the Cool Times Ice Cream truck and were returning.

“The vehicle moved about one vehicle length and then immediately stopped after the child was struck,” said Officer Jacob Schmidt, a spokesman for the Wentzville Police Department.

Karla Esely, a resident of the subdivision, offered compassion for the driver of the ice cream truck.

The president of Cool Times Ice Cream released a statement in which he extended his condolences to the Karam family, which you can read below:

“Our hearts go out to the family of the little girl who died in this tragic accident in Wentzville yesterday. We are a locally owned family ice cream company and serve thousands of ice cream cones to kids and their parents everyday throughout the area, and often get to know our customers. So, we are especially heartbroken. We have never had an accident like this and deeply share in this family’s pain. The driver of the ice cream truck, which had just served ice cream cones to this family moments before the accident, is terribly distraught. He is a middle-aged gentleman and has been an excellent ice cream truck driver seven or eight seasons. We extend our condolences to this loving family.”

Stanev said they’ve never had an accident like this and deeply share in this family’s pain. He said the driver was a middle-aged man and has been an excellent ice cream truck driver for 7 or 8 seasons.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the family to cover funeral expenses.