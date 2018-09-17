Warrenton High School student killed in crash while riding to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A Warrenton school community is in mourning after a car accident claimed the life of a high school senior on her way to campus and left another student injured.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7 a.m. Monday along Veterans Memorial Parkway, just east of Highway 47.

Two students were in a pick-up truck traveling to Warrenton High School when they attempted to pass a tractor-trailer when they collided with a semi that was in the other lane making a left turn.

The passenger in the pick-up truck, identified as Megan Gross, was killed in the collision. The other student’s name was not released.

It’s been a terribly sad day at Warrenton High for members of the faculty and student body, particularly her teammates on the girls’ volleyball team.

Team members gathered together to support one another. In the meantime, the school canceled volleyball games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday night.

Dr. Gregg Klinginsmith, superintendent of the Warren County R-III School District, said extra counselors would be present at the school all week to meet with grieving students and staff.

The Warrenton High School Student Council Facebook page has asked all students to wear red Tuesday in honor of Megan Gross.