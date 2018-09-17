× Two killed Sunday in separate north St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were busy Monday morning after two people were killed and another hurt following two separate shootings.

So far, police have no suspects in custody in connection with either shooting. The shootings happened in north St. Louis but police don’t believe the crimes were related.

The first shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 6100 block of Sherry Avenue, near Goodfellow Boulevard. Police said two people opened fire at each other.

One man was found shot in a gangway between two homes. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, identified only as a 21-year-old, was found shot in the upper right shoulder. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There were reports that the person who was shot and survived was an innocent bystander.

In the other shooting, police said a man was found dead inside a truck on Martin Luther King Drive near Kingshighway. Police got that call just after 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigators believe that man was shot in the neck.

Homicide detectives and the medical examiner both responded to that scene. Police said the case was being handled as a “suspicious death” pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or visit STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

According to police, the City of St. Louis has 123 recorded homicides. At this same time last year, the city recorded 148 homicides.